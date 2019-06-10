Genesius Guild, Opera@Augustana, Opera Quad-Cities, and the St. Ambrose University Music Department have combined resources to present Gilbert & Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance” in Allaert Auditorium at St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Galvin Fine Arts Center, St. Ambrose University, 518 W. Locust St, Davenport. Adult general admission is $25; senior general admission (ages 55 or older) is $20. Admission is free for those with valid student identification. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com
