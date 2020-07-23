Girl Scouts earn Bronze Award

Lizzie Moldt, Emily Giovannini, Ava Eck, Grace Roach, and Sabrina Schmelzer from Troop 4309 have earned the Bronze Award, the highest award Girl Scouts in grades 4-5 can achieve, by enhancing a garden space for butterflies at the Kahl Home.

The girls attend Lourdes Catholic School in Bettendorf.

After researching the importance of Monarch butterflies to our environment, the girls wanted to create a space to support the species. They decided to place their garden in a space that could not only educate more people about butterflies, but make an impact on community members.

For Lizzie Moldt, selecting the Kahl Home was a personal reminder on the importance of having peaceful spaces at senior living facilities.

"It was important to me that the garden was about butterflies and located in the Kahl Home because Monarchs are actually an endangered species, and the Kahl Home was where my grandma was, and I wanted to cheer up the Kahl Home residents," she said.

To develop the garden, girls worked with experts and nurtured the plants, each taking home to trays to care for as the seeds grew.