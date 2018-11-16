See the musical "Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh," this week at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, which cost $27 in advance and $30 on the day of the show and cost $15 for children 10 and under, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and charge by phone at 800-745-3000.
7 p.m. Saturday, Adler Theatre, $27-$30
