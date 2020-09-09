GOLF NOTEBOOK: Brooks Koepka out of US Open with lingering injury

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two-time champion Brooks Koepka withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because of lingering pain in his left knee that has troubled him for most of the year.

Koepka had played eight times in a 10-week span, including six in a row, to try to catch up from missing so much time from a knee injury suffered last October. It reached a point where he withdrew before the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, ending his season in the hopes that time off would help.

Based on his post on Twitter, it didn't.

"Unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from next week's U.S. Open," Koepka said. "I'm looking forward to getting healthy and competing at 100% again very soon."

Koepka was replaced in the field by Paul Waring, the first alternate based on the Aug. 23 world ranking.

Even after having gone more than a year since his last victory, he would have been looked upon as one of the favorites at Winged Foot for no other reason than his reputation for playing his best in the biggest events.

He went back-to-back in the U.S. Open at Erin Hills and Shinnecock Hills, and he nearly became the first player in more than a century to win three straight until Gary Woodland held him off in the final hour at Pebble Beach last year.