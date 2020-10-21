GOLF NOTES: Mickelson might go where fans are not for Masters tuneup

The Houston Open will be the first domestic PGA Tour event to have fans, and that might be enough to send Phil Mickelson elsewhere in his final tournament before the Masters.

Mickelson typically plays the week before the Masters, and he was planning on being at the Houston Open. The tournament announced last week that 2,000 tickets a day would go on sale starting Wednesday.

The Houston Open is Nov. 5-8 at Memorial Park. That's the same week as the 54-hole Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix on the PGA Tour Champions. Mickelson has won both his starts on the 50-and-over circuit.

"I think that they will do a very good, safe job in having 2,000 people at the Houston Open," Mickelson said Wednesday at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood. "However, for me personally, I don't like the risk of having that happen the week before the Masters. I just feel like the week before the Masters, that's a big tournament we have and I just don't want to have any risk heading in there. So it has made me question whether or not I'll play there."

Mickelson said if the Charles Schwab Cup Championship also has limited spectators, he probably would go to Houston.

"If Phoenix does not have people, I'll probably go there, to be honest," he said.