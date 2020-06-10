Golf passes initial test with no positive virus results

Of equal concern is what they do off the golf course, even with a designated hotel. Some are staying in houses. Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Jason Dufner have their own chef.

The most obvious difference is no spectators on the course, making Colonial look like it does for the members except for ropes lining the fairway to give carts and mowers some guidance on where to drive.

Another difference is likely to be the number of people watching from home.

Golf is only the second major sport to return in the U.S. (motor sports are back in action), and a field featuring McIlroy, Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka is appealing.

There also is the underlying responsibility to show that returning at this time was the right move, and that golf can live up to its reputation as one of the safer sports.

"I think this week is very important because golf will be the center of the sports world, which it usually a few weeks a year is," McIlroy said. "But for people to have something to watch on TV where they actually don't know the outcome I think is going to be nice for them. So I think that'll be a good thing."