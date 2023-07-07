PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced Friday in a memo to the PGA Tour Policy Board, the Tour’s members and staff that he will return to his role on July 17.

“Thank you for your support and leadership these last few weeks,” Monahan wrote in the memo. “With the support of my family and thanks to world class medical care, my health has improved dramatically.

“I am eager to engage with each of you – as well as our players, partners, fans and our PGA Tour family – to address any questions and protect the game we treasure."

It was announced June 13 that the commissioner was recovering from a medical situation. The Policy Board gave its full support to Commissioner Monahan in his recovery. He wrote Friday that his focus upon his return would be on “securing a stable path forward” for the PGA Tour, a goal he said was accomplished with the June 6 framework agreement between the DP World Tour and PIF.

“We can rest assured that the PGA Tour will continue to lead and shape the game for the future,” he wrote.