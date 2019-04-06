RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Jin Young Ko turned a four-stroke deficit into a five-stroke lead in 10 holes at the ANA Inspiration. She nearly gave it all back, setting up a final-round shootout in the first major championship of the golf season.
Ko ended up with a one-shot advantage over second-round leader In-Kyung Kim, shooting a 4-under 68 in unexpected calm conditions Saturday at Mission Hills to reach 8-under 208.
Kim birdied the par-5 18th for a 73, giving herself a chance to win the event seven years after missing a 14-inch putt on the final hole of regulation and losing to Sun Young Yoo on the first hole of a playoff.
Mi Hyang Lee and Danielle Kang were 5 under. Lee had a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th in a 68. Kang shot 70.
Kim leads by 1: Si Woo Kim narrowly missed a second hole-in-one on consecutive days and saw his four-shot lead trimmed to one over Monday qualifier Corey Conners after Saturday's third round of the Valero Texas Open.
Kim aced the 16th hole at the TPC San Antonio on Friday, and he missed it by inches on the way to a third round 3-under 69. He was at 15 under, and Connors, trying to become the first Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour since 2010, was a stroke back after shooting a 6-under 66.
Charley Hoffman, the 2016 Texas Open winner, moved up the leaderboard with a birdie-birdie-eagle finish and the week's best round of 64. He was two back of Kim at 13-under.
Scott Brown turned in a second straight 67, and Jhonattan Vegas also shot 67. Both were at 11 under with Kyoung-Hoon Lee (69) and four strokes back.
Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth started the day tied for second, four shots back. Both finished eight shots out of the lead after ballooning to rounds of 1-over 73.
Kim flirted with the 16th hole on the second bounce on Saturday. This time, the ball rolled past the hole to inside four feet for what looked like an easy birdie. He missed, Conners made his from inches shorter and they shared the lead again.
But Conners returned the favor on the next hole, missing a birdie from inside seven feet.
Kim, winner of The Players Championship in 2017, got out of a greenside bunker at the par-5 18th and sank a four-foot par to get the one-stroke advantage.
Conners is trying to become the first Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour since Arjun Atwal nine years ago. Before that, no one had done it in 24 years.
Kupcho wins amateur: NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho became the first woman to win at Augusta National with a charge on the back nine so often seen at the home of the Masters.
Trailing by two with six holes to play, Kupcho boldly went for the green on the par-5 13th that set up eagle. That carried her to a sensational closing stretch and a four-shot victory over close friend Maria Fassi in the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
Kupcho, a senior at Wake Forest, closed with a 5-under 67, playing the final six holes in 5 under.
It capped off a big week at a tournament that Augusta National, which didn't have a female member until 2012, announced last year to help provide a spark for women's golf.
