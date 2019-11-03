SHANGHAI — Given another shot at winning the HSBC Champions, Rory McIlroy delivered his best of the day.
Even though he never trailed over the last 14 holes Sunday, and he didn't make a bogey all weekend, McIlroy felt fortunate to be standing on the tee at the par-5 18th in a playoff with defending champion Xander Schauffele.
On the final hole in regulation, McIlroy thought his drive was in the water, relieved to find it was a foot from the red hazard line.
After five hours of an exquisite battle among McIlroy, Schauffele and Louis Oosthuizen, the pivotal moment was when Schauffele reached into a hat on the 18th tee for a white slip of paper with "2'' written on it. That meant McIlroy would go first in the playoff.
And there was no doubt about his next two shots.
He followed a soaring drive down the middle of the fairway with a 4-iron from 223 yards into the wind to 25 feet that set up a two-putt birdie for the victory.
"If anything over the last few years ... for the most part, I've been able to get the best out of myself when I've needed it, and that's been a learning curve for me," McIlroy said. "But I've had enough experiences, and I've got a lot of great memories to draw back on. There's so many shots that I've hit under pressure that I can draw on."
He added another one at Sheshan International.
And he needed every one of them to hold off a bold performance by Schauffele, who spent four days trying to recover from the flu and nearly left Shanghai as the only player to win back-to-back in the HSBC Champions.
"I tried my best. Played great," Schauffele said. "I beat him on the day just to get in a playoff, and unfortunately I couldn't pull it off. I would have much rather played a par 3 for a playoff. He's the best driver in our game. Couldn't be happier for him. Like I said, I played great all week, fought. It was nice to have a chance."
McIlroy did everything right, closing with a 4-under 68 and going bogey-free over the last 39 holes he played.
Todd wins easily: Brendon Todd ran away with the Bermuda Championship for his second PGA Tour title, shooting a 9-under 62 after flirting with a sub-60 round at mostly calm Port Royal Golf Club.
"I'm thrilled, over the moon," said Todd, his career once nearly ended by full-swing yips. "A year ago, I was talking to my manager about potentially opening up another business and not sure if I was going to keep playing. So, to turn it around in one year and regain status and then have a big win this like this is just a dream come true and hopefully a springboard to a really long, successful career out here."
Two months after regaining his tour card in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, Todd earned a two-year exemption, $540,000 and spots at Kapalua, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship. He won the 2014 Byron Nelson for first PGA Tour title, then went 100 starts before breaking through again.
Needing to birdie the final two holes to shoot 59, Todd missed a 20-foot birdie try on the par-5 17th and closed with a bogey after taking three shots to reach the green on the par-4 18th. He finished at 24-under 260 for a four-stroke victory over Harry Higgs in the first-year event.
Two strokes behind Higgs entering the round, Todd opened with a par, then birdied the next seven. The 34-year-old former University of Georgia player also birdied Nos. 10, 11 and 15. Higgs closed with a 68.
Korda repeats: American Nelly Korda successfully defended her title in the LPGA Swinging Skirts, birdieing the first hole of a playoff with Australia's Minjee Lee and Germany’s Caroline Masson.
The 21-year-old Korda reached the par-5 18th in two in the playoff and two-putted for her third LPGA Tour victory.
Three strokes ahead entering the round, Korda birdied the par-5 18th in regulation for an even-par 72. Lee also birdied the last in a 69, and Masson shot 68. They finished at 18-under 270 at Miramar.
Korda had a three-stroke lead after a birdie on the par-5 12th, but bogeyed three of the next five to fall a stroke behind Masson.
Montgomerie wins: Colin Montgomerie won the Invesco QQQ Championship on Sunday with a par on the first hole of a playoff after fellow Hall of Famer Bernhard Langer took four strokes to get out of a greenside bunker.
With Langer finally on the par-4 18th green in six shots, Montgomerie two-putted for the victory, with the 56-year-old Scot tapping in from 2 feet to end the second of three events in the PGA Tour Champions' Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
