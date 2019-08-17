MEDINAH, Ill. — Justin Thomas opened with five straight birdies, added a pair of eagles and shattered the course record at soft, vulnerable Medinah with an 11-under 61 to take a six-shot lead into the final round of the BMW Championship.
Thomas hit 5-wood to 2 feet for an eagle on No. 10, holed out from 180 yards with an 8-iron on No. 16 and made eight birdies to turn a tight race into a one-man show.
"I felt good about my game for a while, and you don't know when something like this is going to happen," Thomas said. "We've all been talking the last couple of weeks that I'm due to have one, and it's nice when it happens."
And just like that, he was already thinking about Sunday.
Thomas was at 21-under 195, six shots clear of Tony Finau (68) and Patrick Cantlay (67). He has a clear path to his first victory in a year, and it would give him the FedEx Cup lead going into the Tour Championship at East Lake.
The goal for Tiger Woods is simply to get to the Tour Championship, where last year he ended five years without winning. Woods had a bogey-free 67, his lowest score since the final round of the Memorial.
When Medinah is this much of a pushover, it didn't help all that much. He was tied for 31st, with some 18 players ahead of where he needs to be to move into the top 30 in the FedEx Cup and advance to East Lake.
"I shoot 60, it should be all right," Woods said, a tongue-in-cheek comment made about the time Thomas was teeing off.
Medinah never looked more vulnerable than it did Saturday.
"It doesn't matter what golf course it is," Thomas said. "You give us soft, good greens and soft fairways, we're going to tear it apart. It's just how it is."
All but two players in the 69-man field — Harold Varner III and Cameron Champ — were at par or better.
In five majors held at Medinah, the lowest score was a 65. That was matched Thursday by Thomas and Jason Kokrak. Hideki Matsuyama set the standard with a 63 on Friday. Thomas beat that by two.
"I hope the trend doesn't continue unless it's me," Thomas said with a grin.
Thomas hasn't won since the Bridgestone Invitational last year at Firestone, and he wasn't ready to call this one over. He wasn't thinking about next week and the $15 million prize, or even making sure he starting his season on Maui with the rest of the PGA Tour winners.
Barron leads: Monday qualifier Doug Barron had a one-stroke lead in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open when lightning forced the suspension of play late in the second round Saturday.
Making his second PGA Tour Champions start after turning 50 last month, Barron was 10 under for the tournament playing the par-4 15th when play was stopped at En Joie Golf Club.
Barron got into the field Monday with a 66 at The Links at Hiawatha Landing. He's coming off a fifth-place tie in the Senior British Open in his Champions debut.
Amateur finals set: Andy Ogletree took a peek at the bracket before the U.S. Amateur quarterfinals and made a prediction to his caddie: He would face John Augenstein in the final.
He was right. Augenstein beat William Holcomb V 3 and 2 in one semifinal Saturday, and Ogletree topped teenager and fellow Mississippian Cohen Trolio 3 and 1 in the other.
They will meet Sunday in a 36-hole final split over two courses, starting on Pinehurst's renovated No. 4 course and finishing at No. 2 — the site of three men's U.S. Opens and the 2008 U.S. Amateur.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.