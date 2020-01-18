Golf report

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Andrew Landry and Scottie Scheffler broke away Saturday at The American Express.

Landry shot a 7-under 65 at PGA West's Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course to join Scheffler atop the leaderboard at 21-under 195, four strokes ahead of third-place Rickie Fowler.

Scheffler had a 66 on the adjacent Stadium Course, also the site of the final round Sunday.

“It's a tough course. It's a good track," Scheffler said. “If you're not on your game, you can really struggle. There's a lot of trouble out there, so you've got to hit a lot of quality shots to keep the ball in play. Good test."

Fowler, tied with Scheffler for the second-round lead, overcame two front-nine bogeys to shoot 70 at the Stadium Course. At the event for the first time in six years, he played the Pete Dye-designed course for the time Saturday after only taking a quick scouting drive early in the week.

“I was actually surprised by the green speed early on," Fowler said. “They were a bit slower than what I've seen the last two days, so adjusting to that, really didn't have anything go in early on until the ninth hole. But I thought I did a good job of hanging around, not getting too far behind."

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up