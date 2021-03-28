golf roundup: Dahman wins first PGA title

The Hall of Famer finally put it all together at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, Calif., winning her 21st LPGA Tour title after finishing second on the scenic course in 2010, 2016 and 2019. She tied LPGA Founder Marilynn Smith for 25th place on the victory list and moved within four of matching Se Ri Pak for the South Korean mark.

"She's somebody that I always looked up to when I was growing up, and obviously she's always big in my heart," Park said about Pak. "Trying to follow her footstep is always a great thing. Really happy that I'm getting close."

Park closed with a 2-under 70 for a five-stroke victory — the same margin she took into the day — over Lexi Thompson and Amy Olson. Park finished at 14-under 274, opening with rounds of 66, 69 and 69.

The 32-year-old Park, ranked fourth in the world, now heads to the desert for the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage. She won at Mission Hills in 2013 for the third of her seven major titles. She also won in her first LPGA Tour start of the year in 2013, accomplishing the feat in the Honda LPGA Thailand.