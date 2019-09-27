Bryson DeChambeau shot a bogey-free 8-under 64 on Friday to take a two-shot lead in the Safeway Open.
DeChambeau, the 2017 John Deere Classic champ, had a 12-under 132 total at Silverado Country Club. The 26-year-old Californian matched two others for the best round of the day and was in line to extend his lead, but left a 20-foot eagle putt short on No. 18.
Nick Watney, with Moline's Tony Navarro caddying, was second after a 65.
Justin Thomas made nine birdies and matched DeChambeau with a 64 that left him tied with Nick Taylor (66), 2019 JDC champ Dylan Frittelli (65), Adam Long (68) and Cameron Champ (68) at 9 under.
First-round leaders Adam Scott and Andrew Landry tumbled down the leaderboard. Scott struggled off the tee most of the afternoon and shot a 73 to fall into tie for 14th at 6 under. Landry shot 74 and dropped to 5 under.
A few big names won't be playing over the weekend. Phil Mickelson shot 69 but was doomed by an opening 75 that included a quadruple bogey. Defending champion Kevin Tway bogeyed the final hole for a 72 to miss the cut by a stroke.
Tony Romo, the former NFL quarterback and current CBS analyst, also missed the cut, following an opening 70 with a 78. If he had made the cut, he planned to skip Sunday's NFL broadcast in Chicago between the Bears and Minnesota Vikings.
LPGA
Mi Jung Hur leads in Indy: Mi Jung Hur shot a 2-under 70 in windy conditions Friday to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the Indy Women in Tech Championship.
A day after opening with a bogey-free 63, Hur had six birdies — four on par 5s — along with two bogeys and a double bogey to get to 11 under at Brickyard Crossing, the layout that features four holes inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.
"It was very windy out there," Hur said. "It was tough conditions on the course with the down and hurting wind, but I tried to enjoy with the wind. Living in Texas, which this is like normal in Texas, so it helped me a lot when I practice with this kind of wind on the range."
The South Korean player won the Ladies Scottish Open last month for her third LPGA Tour victory.
Sakura Yokomine of Japan was second, following an opening 65 with a 70.
"It was super windy today compared to yesterday, but I was managing to be able to shoot under par, so I was happy," Yokomine said.
Marina Alex, coming off the United States' Solheim Cup loss to Europe, was 7 under with Puerto Rico's Maria Torres. Alex had a 71, and Torres shot 68.
"Conditions were crazy, so much different than yesterday," Alex said. "Ton of wind from the start to finish. Some tough hole locations out there, too, with just the wind direction and how you were trying to get to the hole."
Kendall Dye (69), Amy Olson (72), Tiffany Chan (65) and Pornanong Phatlum (72) were 6 under.
Hur birdied three of the first seven holes, then dropped strokes on the par-4 eighth and ninth. She rebounded with birdies on Nos. 10, 12 and 14, but gave two strokes back with the double bogey on the par-4 16th.
"You have to forget about the bogeys," Hur said. I'm just trying to focus on every shot and putt."
The 29-year-old Hur was 12 when she first met close friend Yokomine.
"Just having fun with her on the course, Hur said.
Yokomine and Torres are winless on the LPGA Tour.
"One shot at a time," Torres said. "I've been trying to work on being present on the shots. Now I have to keep it up for four rounds, just trying to hit every single shot with the information that we have."
Defending champion Sung Hyun Park and 2017 winner Lexi Thompson missed the cut. Park followed an opening 70 with a 77. Thompson, winless at the Solheim Cup, shot 76-71.
