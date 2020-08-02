GOLF ROUNDUP: Thomas holds off Koepka to win WGC in Memphis, reclaim No. 1

One sign of Thomas' growth was this was the fifth time he rallied to win, and he matched his biggest comeback after starting the day four strokes back of third-round leader Brendon Todd. Thomas has three wins this season, two since the start of the year.

The last time Thomas was No. 1, he spent four weeks at the top of the ranking. He will supplant Jon Rahm, who became No. 1 after winning at Memorial two weeks ago and tied for 52nd this week.

Koepka will go to TPC Harding Park in San Francisco looking to defend his PGA championship title, and he said he's feeling good about how he's playing. He finished with a 69 and tied for second with Phil Mickelson (67), Daniel Berger (65) and Tom Lewis (66).

"I thought I hit a good chip on 16," Koepka said. "I don't know what it did. Then another minute I thought it was in for another second. So to make bogey there was disappointing. Obviously drained a big one on 17, and then you're down one. You've got to take an aggressive line on 18, so it is what it is."

Thomas had Jim "Bones" Mackay on his bag, playing in the same group with Mickelson for the first time since Mickelson split with his longtime caddie. Mackay was a late fill-in for Thomas' usual caddie, Jimmy Johnson.