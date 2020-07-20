Aces in the crowd
Greg Jager, Bettendorf
Palmer Hills, No. 13, 120 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: T. Baxter, V. Rothbardt.
Phil Nunn, Bettendorf
Palmer Hills, No. 17, 155 yards, 4-hybrid. Witnesses: D. Jobst, Mike Lund, J. Riches.
Mike Laufenberg, East Moline
Emeis Golf Course, No. 17, 137 yards, 5-hybrid. Witnesses: Duane Chaney, Bob Lee.
Jay DeVrieze, Moline
Pinnacle Country Club, No. 15, 130 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Ryan VanDeRostyne, Sharryn Jackson, Linda Muller
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!