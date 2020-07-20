Golf
Aces in the crowd

Greg Jager, Bettendorf

Palmer Hills, No. 13, 120 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: T. Baxter, V. Rothbardt.

Phil Nunn, Bettendorf

Palmer Hills, No. 17, 155 yards, 4-hybrid. Witnesses: D. Jobst, Mike Lund, J. Riches.

Mike Laufenberg, East Moline

Emeis Golf Course, No. 17, 137 yards, 5-hybrid. Witnesses: Duane Chaney, Bob Lee.

Jay DeVrieze, Moline

Pinnacle Country Club, No. 15, 130 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Ryan VanDeRostyne, Sharryn Jackson, Linda Muller

