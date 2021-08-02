 Skip to main content
Golf
Golf

Aces in the crowd

July 25 — Nic O'Neil of Davenport recorded a hole in one on the 143 yard 15th hole at Duck Creek using a 9-iron. Witnesses: Mike Mallon, Anthony Smith, Mark Walker.

