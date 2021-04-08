 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
golf
0 comments
agate

golf

  • 0

Aces in the crowd

Jim Braet

April 4, 2021: Jim Braet, Rock Island, aced the 137-yard 8th hole at Highland Springs Golf Course using an 8-iron.Witnessing the shot were Dewey Steele, Mike Brown and Bob DeVrieze.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News