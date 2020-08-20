 Skip to main content
Aces in the crowd

Paul Marietta, Bettendorf

Aug. 20, 2020: Palmer Hills, No. 1, 225 yards, driver. Witnesses: Tom Egts, Bettendorf; Tom Schnell, Bettendorf; Steve Ahlers, Bettendorf

Saukie Ladies League

18 holes

1st flight: Low gross, Judie Gulley; Low net, Kris Riley

2nd flight: Low gross, Mary Veys; Low net, Sally Cecil

3rd flight: Low gross, Kathy Nichols; Low net, Chris Stropes

Special event: Terry Lane

9 holes

1st flight: Low gross, Gloria Creen; Low net, Diane Wittstock

2nd flight: Low gross, Joyce Rocker; Low net, Carolyn Schjelderup

3rd flight: Low gross, Donna Behne; Low net, JoAn Holmes

Special event: Joyce Rocker

