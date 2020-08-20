Aces in the crowd
Paul Marietta, Bettendorf
Aug. 20, 2020: Palmer Hills, No. 1, 225 yards, driver. Witnesses: Tom Egts, Bettendorf; Tom Schnell, Bettendorf; Steve Ahlers, Bettendorf
Saukie Ladies League
18 holes
1st flight: Low gross, Judie Gulley; Low net, Kris Riley
2nd flight: Low gross, Mary Veys; Low net, Sally Cecil
3rd flight: Low gross, Kathy Nichols; Low net, Chris Stropes
Special event: Terry Lane
9 holes
1st flight: Low gross, Gloria Creen; Low net, Diane Wittstock
2nd flight: Low gross, Joyce Rocker; Low net, Carolyn Schjelderup
3rd flight: Low gross, Donna Behne; Low net, JoAn Holmes
Special event: Joyce Rocker
