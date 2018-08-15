U.S. Amateur

Pebble Beach, Calif.

Round of 64

Daniel Hillier, New Zealand (137) def. Jacob Bergeron, Slidell, La. (147), 3 and 2

Davis Riley, Hattiesburg, Miss. (144) def. Ryan Burnett, Lafayette, Calif. (144), 2 and 1

Mason Overstreet, Kingfisher, Okla. (146) def. Cameron Sisk, El Cajon, Calif. (142), 1 up

Jackson Van Paris, Pinehurst, N.C. (146) def. Dylan Perry, Australia (142), 1 up

Noah Goodwin, Corinth, Texas (141) def. Garrett Rank, Canada (146), 5 and 4

Raul Pereda, Mexico (144) def. Trey Winstead, Baton Rouge, La. (145), 23 holes

Shintaro Ban, San Jose, Calif. (141) def. Skip Berkmeyer, St. Louis, Mo. (146), 1 up

Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif. (145) def. Caleb Ramirez, Blythe, Calif. (144), 5 and 4

Trevor Phillips, Inman, S.C. (146) def. Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (139), 4 and 3

Isaiah Salinda, South San Francisco, Calif. (144) def. Will Grimmer, Cincinnati, (145), 6 and 5

Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif. (142) def. Harry Hall, England (146), 1 up

Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass. (145) def. Ryan Smith, Carlsbad, Calif. (143), 6 and 4

William Gordon, Davidson, N.C. (139) def. Hide Yoshihara, Japan (146), 4 and 3

Zheng Kai Bai, China (144) def. Travis Vick, Houston, (145), 4 and 3

William Mouw, Chino, Calif. (146) def. Alex Scott, Traverse City, Mich. (142), 1 up

Trent Phillips, Inman, S.C. (143) def. Riley Elmes, Lake Oswego, Ore. (145), 3 and 2

Cole Hammer, Houston (137) def. Alvaro Ortiz, Mexico (146), 2 up

Joshua McCarthy, Danville, Calif. (144) def. Dan Erickson, Pace, Fla. (144), 3 and 2

Zach Murray, Australia (146) def. Jack Rhea, Jonesborough, Tenn. (142), 1 up

Clay Feagler, Laguna Niguel, Calif. (146) def. Logan Lowe, Grass Valley, Calif. (142), 1 up

Alex Fitzpatrick, England (146) def. Ian Siebers, Bellevue, Wash. (141), 2 and 1

Jesus Montenegro, Argentina (144) def. Braden Thornberry, Olive Branch, Miss. (145), 2 and 1

John Augenstein, Owensboro, Ky. (142) def. Collin Morikawa, La Canada Flintridge, Calif. (146), 19 holes

McClure Meissner, San Antonio (145) def. Brad Dalke, Norman, Okla. (143), 1 up

Andrew Alligood, St. Johns, Fla. (138) def. Ryan Stachler, Milton, Ga. (146), 19 holes

Chun An Yu, Taiwan (144) def. Blake Windred, Australia (144), 6 and 5

Austin Squires, Union, Ky. (142) def. Max Theodorakis, Danbury, Conn. (146), 5 and 4

Luis Gagne, Costa Rica (146) def. Tyler Strafaci, Davie, Fla. (143), 4 and 3

Harrison Ott, Brookfield, Wis. (146) def. Justin Suh, San Jose, Calif. (140), 1 up

Viktor Hovland, Norway (144) def. Hayden Wood, Edmond, Okla. (145), 3 and 2

Bradford Tilley, Easton, Conn. (146) def. Akshay Bhatia, Wake Forest, N.C. (142), 19 holes

Kristoffer Reitan, Norway (143) def. Eoin Leonard, Ireland (145), 6 and 4

Hole-in-one

Vickie Steicher of Bettendorf, Emeis Golf Course, No. 13, 128 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Christina Tigges, Barb Behr, Deb Stender

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments