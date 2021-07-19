APGA Tour
At TPC Deere Run, Silvis
First round
T1. Wyatt Worthington II;-4;67
T1. Seth Arthur;-4;67
3. Marcus Byrd;-2;69
4. J.P. Thornton;-1;70
T5. Mahindra Lutchman;E;71
T5. David Lawrence;E;71
T5. Kamaiu Johnson;E;71
T8. Cameron Riley;+1;72
T8. Conor Dore;+1;72
T8. Michael Herrera;+1;72
T8. Landon Lyons;+1;72
T8. Daniel Augustus;+1;72
T8. Jabir Bilal;+1;72
T14. Prince Cunningham;+2;73
T14. Evin Jenkins;+2;73
T14. Jordan Bohannon;+2;73
T14. Ryan Alford;+2;73
T14. Kevin Hall;+2;73
T19. Aaron Grimes;+3;74
T19. Gary Bullard (A);+3;74
T19. Tommy Schaff;+3;74
T19. DeVaughn Robinson;+3;74
T19. Nick Wade;+3;74
T19. Willie Mack III;+3;74
T19. Scott Yancy III;+3;74
T26. Christian Heavens;+4;75
T26. Kortland Ware;+4;75
T28. Mulbe Dillard;+5;76
T28. Tim Oneal;+5;76
T28. Trey Valentine;+5;76
T28. Rovonta Young;+5;76
T28. Montrele Wells;+5;76
T33. Andrew Fernandes;+7;78
T33. Marcus Manley;+7;78
T33. Aaron Beverly;+7;78
T33. Joseph Stills;+7;78
T33. Jeffery Downs;+7;78
T38. Joshua Siplin;+8;79
T38. Jerris Baker;+8;79
T38. Tre Craig;+8;79
T38. Tiger Hubbard;+8;79
T38. Ntengwa Mukosa;+8;79
T38. Norman Black;+8;79
T38. Alex Stewart lll;+8;79
45. Sam Rodriguez III;+9;80
46. Diego Gonzalez;+10;81
47. Troy Stribling Jr.;+11;82
T48. Patrick Olobo;+14;85
T48. Anthony Phipps;+14;85
T48. Joseph Dent;+14;85
T51. DeVaughn Mathus;+16;87
T51. Durwyn Williams;+16;87
T53. Brandon Bolling;+17;88
T53. Karim Muhammad;+17;88
55. Charles Penny ll;+22;93
56. Abdel Raoul;+24;95
Aces in the crowd
July 18: Billy T. Meariman recorded a hole in one on the 128-yard 13th hole at Emeis Golf Course. He used a 7-iron on the shot, which was witnessed by Dan Dugan, Tom Lang and Squeek Jones.