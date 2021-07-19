 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golf
0 Comments
agate

Golf

  • 0

APGA Tour

At TPC Deere Run, Silvis

First round

T1. Wyatt Worthington II;-4;67

T1. Seth Arthur;-4;67

3. Marcus Byrd;-2;69

4. J.P. Thornton;-1;70

T5. Mahindra Lutchman;E;71

T5. David Lawrence;E;71

T5. Kamaiu Johnson;E;71

T8. Cameron Riley;+1;72

T8. Conor Dore;+1;72

T8. Michael Herrera;+1;72

T8. Landon Lyons;+1;72

T8. Daniel Augustus;+1;72

T8. Jabir Bilal;+1;72

T14. Prince Cunningham;+2;73

T14. Evin Jenkins;+2;73

T14. Jordan Bohannon;+2;73

T14. Ryan Alford;+2;73

T14. Kevin Hall;+2;73

T19. Aaron Grimes;+3;74

T19. Gary Bullard (A);+3;74

T19. Tommy Schaff;+3;74

T19. DeVaughn Robinson;+3;74

T19. Nick Wade;+3;74

T19. Willie Mack III;+3;74

T19. Scott Yancy III;+3;74

T26. Christian Heavens;+4;75

T26. Kortland Ware;+4;75

T28. Mulbe Dillard;+5;76

T28. Tim Oneal;+5;76

T28. Trey Valentine;+5;76

T28. Rovonta Young;+5;76

T28. Montrele Wells;+5;76

T33. Andrew Fernandes;+7;78

T33. Marcus Manley;+7;78

T33. Aaron Beverly;+7;78

T33. Joseph Stills;+7;78

T33. Jeffery Downs;+7;78

T38. Joshua Siplin;+8;79

T38. Jerris Baker;+8;79

T38. Tre Craig;+8;79

T38. Tiger Hubbard;+8;79

T38. Ntengwa Mukosa;+8;79

T38. Norman Black;+8;79

T38. Alex Stewart lll;+8;79

45. Sam Rodriguez III;+9;80

46. Diego Gonzalez;+10;81

47. Troy Stribling Jr.;+11;82

T48. Patrick Olobo;+14;85

T48. Anthony Phipps;+14;85

T48. Joseph Dent;+14;85

T51. DeVaughn Mathus;+16;87

T51. Durwyn Williams;+16;87

T53. Brandon Bolling;+17;88

T53. Karim Muhammad;+17;88

55. Charles Penny ll;+22;93

56. Abdel Raoul;+24;95

Aces in the crowd

July 18: Billy T. Meariman recorded a hole in one on the 128-yard 13th hole at Emeis Golf Course. He used a 7-iron on the shot, which was witnessed by Dan Dugan, Tom Lang and Squeek Jones.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News