Aces in the crowd
Eric Sandberg
March 29, 2021: Eric Sandberg, East Moline, aced the 118-yard 13th hole at Highland Springs Golf Course using a 7-iron. Witnessing the shot were Dave Hulting, Bob Palmer, Mike Bealer and Terry Lawrence.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tom Johnston
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today