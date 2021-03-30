 Skip to main content
Aces in the crowd

Eric Sandberg

March 29, 2021: Eric Sandberg, East Moline, aced the 118-yard 13th hole at Highland Springs Golf Course using a 7-iron. Witnessing the shot were Dave Hulting, Bob Palmer, Mike Bealer and Terry Lawrence.

