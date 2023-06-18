Yang shoots third straight 67: Amy Yang birdied all five par 5s at Blythefield and shot her third straight 5-under 67 to take the third-round lead Saturday in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Yang rebounded from bogeys on the par-3 11th and 13th to birdie the par-5 14th, par-4 17th and par-5 18th to reach 15-under 201 on the tree-lined course.

The 33-year-old Yang has won all four of her LPGA Tour titles in Asia — the LPGA KEB-HanaBank in 2013 in her native South Korea and the Honda LPGA Thailand in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

The Grand Rapids-area event is the final tournament before the major KPMG Women's PGA next week at Baltusrol and the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach on July 6-9.