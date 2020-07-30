You have permission to edit this article.
Golfmohr Ladies League

Thursday's results

1st flight: Low gross, Betty Brooks; Low net, Rebbie Carlson; Special, Tie-Carlson, Brooks, Wiley

2nd flight: Low gross, Sandi Mellinger; Low net, Beth Stokes; Special, Mellinger

3rd flight: Low gross, Teresa Scherrer; Low net, Joanne Johnson; Special, Tie-Scherrer, Johnson

Results from July 23

1st flight: Low gross, Rebbie Carlson; Low net, Bev Scranton; Special, Betty Brooks

2nd flight: Low gross, Deb Slothower; Low net, Sandi Mellinger; Special, Slothower, Stokes, Mellinger

3rd flight: Low gross, Teresa Scherrer; Low net, Linda Griffin; Special, Griffin

Saukie Ladies Day

18 holes

1st flight: Low gross, Brenda Hanes; Low net, Kris Riley

2nd flight: Low gross, Sheila Sheer; Low net, Kay Verstraete

3rd flight: Low gross, Sue Steele; Low net, Lynda Nahra

Special event: Brenda Hanes

9 holes

1st flight: Low gross, Diane Wittstock; Low net, Gloria Creen

2nd flight: Low gross, Mary Pearce; Low net, Linda Barber

3rd flight: Low gross, Sharon Nelson; Low net, Janice Jahn

