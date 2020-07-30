Local Golf
Golfmohr Ladies League
Thursday's results
1st flight: Low gross, Betty Brooks; Low net, Rebbie Carlson; Special, Tie-Carlson, Brooks, Wiley
2nd flight: Low gross, Sandi Mellinger; Low net, Beth Stokes; Special, Mellinger
3rd flight: Low gross, Teresa Scherrer; Low net, Joanne Johnson; Special, Tie-Scherrer, Johnson
Results from July 23
1st flight: Low gross, Rebbie Carlson; Low net, Bev Scranton; Special, Betty Brooks
2nd flight: Low gross, Deb Slothower; Low net, Sandi Mellinger; Special, Slothower, Stokes, Mellinger
3rd flight: Low gross, Teresa Scherrer; Low net, Linda Griffin; Special, Griffin
Saukie Ladies Day
18 holes
1st flight: Low gross, Brenda Hanes; Low net, Kris Riley
2nd flight: Low gross, Sheila Sheer; Low net, Kay Verstraete
3rd flight: Low gross, Sue Steele; Low net, Lynda Nahra
Special event: Brenda Hanes
9 holes
1st flight: Low gross, Diane Wittstock; Low net, Gloria Creen
2nd flight: Low gross, Mary Pearce; Low net, Linda Barber
3rd flight: Low gross, Sharon Nelson; Low net, Janice Jahn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!