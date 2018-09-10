Holes in one

James S. Lodico, Silvis — TPC Deere Run, No. 16, 120 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Harold Mawdsley, Mike Hoffman

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ray Russell, East Moline — Duck Creek, No. 11, 100 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Rex McVey, Larry Neibuhr

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments