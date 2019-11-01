In their Miracle Pill Tour, the Goo Goo Dolls, whose hits include “Iris,” “Slide” and “Name,” will be in concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, from $39.50 up, are available at www.ticketmaster.com. Special guests will be The Unlikely Candidates.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, Adler Theatre, Davenport. $39.50 and up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.