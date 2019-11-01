In their Miracle Pill Tour, the Goo Goo Dolls, whose hits include “Iris,” “Slide” and “Name,” will be in concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, from $39.50 up, are available at www.ticketmaster.com. Special guests will be The Unlikely Candidates.

8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, Adler Theatre, Davenport. $39.50 and up.

