Goodell: NFL committed to finishing regular season on time

"We will not postpone or reschedule games because of COVID-19 in a specific position group if we are comfortable the rest of the team is not at risk, which was exactly the case in Denver," he said.

"Let me be crystal clear, as we have been with our clubs since last March. Health and medical take precedence. We follow the facts, the science, and recommendations of our medical experts are first and foremost the bedrock of our decisions."

The most recent coronavirus testing showed from Nov. 15-21, 42,809 tests were administered to a total of 7,886 players and team personnel. There were 28 new confirmed positive tests among players and 42 among other personnel.

For Nov. 22-28, a total of 42,264 tests were administered to 7,819 players and team personnel. There were 33 new confirmed positives among players and 53 among other personnel.

Sills emphasized that the league and teams learn from every result.

"I think those numbers suggest to us that our clubs are doing a terrific job of avoiding risk," Sills said. "Again, we know this is hard. We're certainly not out of the woods. But you can see the effects of the procedures we've put in place.

"I think the strategic decision to close the club facilities the last two days reflects that. We made that decision after a number of weeks of discussion based on the fact of potential additional risk of exposure during the holiday season last week. We're going to continue to monitor that. We'll obviously need to continue to evolve and to adjust based on what our data shows as we move forward, but we're seeing some very positive trends in the numbers."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0