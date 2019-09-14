Gordon Lightfoot, in his "80 Years Strong" tour, will be in concert at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. His classic hits include “Early Morning Rain,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Carefree Highway,” “Sundown,” “(That’s What You Get) For Lovin' Me,” “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald,” “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” “Ribbon Of Darkness,” “Beautiful,” and “Rainy Day People,” among many others. His performance will feature his hits as well as some deep album cuts for his die-hard fans. Tickets, from $30 to $75, are available at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Adler Theatre box office.
