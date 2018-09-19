FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Josh Gordon arrived at a Patriots' team facility that was abuzz with excitement about what he could potentially bring to their depleted receiving group.
There was also just as strong a sentiment in the building to keep any lofty expectations in check — at least for now.
Gordon practiced with the Patriots for the first time Wednesday since being traded by the Browns on Monday.
New England worked out a deal with Cleveland for the embattled receiver about 48 hours after the Browns announced their intention to cut ties with him, saying they had "reached a point where we feel it's best to part ways and move forward."
It never came to that, with the Patriots offering a fifth-round pick for a freakishly athletic player on the field, who often has been less than dependable off it.
Gordon has been suspended multiple times by the NFL for violations of its drug policies since being drafted by the Browns in 2012. He missed the entire 2015 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy and hasn't come close to duplicating his All-Pro 2013 season, in which he had 87 receptions for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns.
He's appeared in only 11 games since then.
It may be why coach Bill Belichick remained coy Wednesday morning when asked about what Gordon could add to New England's offense, saying that the trade was yet to be finalized.
An hour later Gordon took the practice field wearing the No. 10 jersey once occupied by former Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was traded to San Francisco last season.
Gordon was a limited participant in practice with a hamstring issue and didn't speak with the media afterward.
