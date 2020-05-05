Gov. Pritzker: 5-part reopening plan dependent on infections

For the most part, the outline puts on paper the plans Pritzker has discussed in daily briefings for weeks and merely provides for those anxious to restart the economy a road map toward relief. Those looking for beginning dates to mark on calendars will be disappointed.

The phases correlate with hospital bed occupancy remaining steady, medical facilities remaining on guard for disease surges, contact tracing to map the spread of the disease well underway, and in the later stages, testing for COVID-19 must broadly available regardless of symptoms or preexisting conditions.

But the phases also apply differently to four regions of the state — northeastern, north-central, central and southern Illinois. Where there are lower rates of infection or other positive signs, a region may move into a subsequent phase ahead of a neighboring zone.

However, the plan is not one-directional. As experts predict a surge in new cases from states reopening too quickly or from a natural wave in the fall, there's nothing preventing a region's return to an earlier phase.

"Moving backward is honestly the last thing that anyone wants to do," Pritzker said. "But if the virus begins to attack or the healthcare systems are heading toward becoming overwhelmed in any region, swift action will need to be taken."