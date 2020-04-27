Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration

F. Other retail establishments: A retail establishments that was previously ordered to be closed statewide, and is now ordered to be closed only in certain counties under section 5, paragraph I, may reopen, but only to the extent that it limits the number of customers present to 50% of its maximum legal occupancy capacity and implements reasonable measures under the circumstances of each establishment to ensure social distancing of employees and customers, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

This section shall apply only to businesses and establishments located in an Iowa county other than Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Dallas, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington, or Woodbury counties.

EXTENSION OF CLOSURES AND ORDERS

(Statewide)

SECTION THREE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 135.144 (3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, unless otherwise modified by subsequent proclamation or order of the Iowa Department of Public Health, I hereby extend the following orders until 11:59 p.m. on May 15, 2020: