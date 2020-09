GPC settlements will start mailing out this week

MUSCATINE — Grain Processing Corporation settlement checks may begin arriving next month.

On Sept. 28, GPC said Rust Consulting Inc., which assisted in the claims review process as directed by the court, has finished the review and approval process, which took 18 months. Checks would start going out to residents involved in the class action case starting Sept. 30.

In Oct. 2018, GCP agreed to pay $45 million to residents affected by the pollution created by the GCP plant, 1600 Oregon St. Payments range from $2,000 to $16,000 per family member, depending on how close they were to the plant and how long they lived there.

GPC wrote in a news release that while it “disagreed strongly” with the merits of the underlying class action lawsuit, it agreed to pay the full and final settlement amount in order to “prevent further disruption to its community, its customers and it employees."

Additionally, $2 million of these settlements funds will go toward community betterment projects.