Grace Boffeli, North Scott (Iowa captain)

Honors/stats: Earned repeat first team all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Girls Coaches Association; repeat Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year and repeat captain of the Iowa Class 4A all-tournament team. Averaged 28.9 points and 12.3 rebounds.

Quick hit: A three-time first team all-metro selection and UNI signee finished career second in MAC history with 1,632 points and third with 975 rebounds to help the Lancers win three state titles in the last four years.