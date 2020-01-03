Grace Boffeli, North Scott
Grace Boffeli, North Scott

Grace Boffeli

North Scott's Grace Boffeli
Already part of two state championship teams at North Scott, the 6-foot-1 senior post has the Lancers eyeing a third crown this winter. North Scott is 71-11 since Boffeli joined the program.

The Northern Iowa recruit, a second team all-state selection as a sophomore and first team as a junior, has scored 1,135 career points and grabbed 750 rebounds. She was the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year and captain of the all-tournament team at the Class 4A state tournament last year.

So far in her senior season, she has been unstoppable. Boffeli is averaging a 4A-best 30.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per outing for the top-ranked Lancers.

