University of Dubuque
IOWA
Atalissa: Tyler Feldman
Bellevue: Nicole Beckley, Shalene Hagerty, Alisha Ohlert (cum laude), Kevin Petesch (cum laude), Keenan Ploessl (magna cum laude)
Clarence: LeRoy Beaman
Clinton: Matheus Araujo Dos Santos (cum laude), Kelsey Dash (cum laude), Austin Houzenga, Ty Luett (summa cum laude), Melody Williams
Davenport: Tanasha Atwater, Lauren Capper
Long Grove: Erica Horsfield (cum laude)
Lost Nation: Art Blegen
Muscatine: Emily Meeker (cum laude)
Park View: Cameron Sorensen (cum laude)
West Liberty: Mason Garcia
Wheatland: Brittany Tiedje
ILLINOIS
Erie: Nicholas Kaufman
Fulton: Siara O'Leary Hawk (cum laude), Morgan Pannell
Geneseo: Taylor Heppner
Joy: Tyson Russell
Moline: Kristina Bozickovic (cum laude), MichelleAnn Sanchez (cum laude)
