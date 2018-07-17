University of Dubuque 

IOWA

Atalissa: Tyler Feldman

Bellevue: Nicole Beckley, Shalene Hagerty, Alisha Ohlert (cum laude), Kevin Petesch (cum laude), Keenan Ploessl (magna cum laude)

Clarence: LeRoy Beaman

Clinton: Matheus Araujo Dos Santos (cum laude), Kelsey Dash (cum laude), Austin Houzenga, Ty Luett (summa cum laude), Melody Williams

Davenport: Tanasha Atwater, Lauren Capper

Long Grove: Erica Horsfield (cum laude)

Lost Nation: Art Blegen

Muscatine: Emily Meeker (cum laude)

Park View: Cameron Sorensen (cum laude)

West Liberty: Mason Garcia

Wheatland: Brittany Tiedje

ILLINOIS

Erie: Nicholas Kaufman

Fulton: Siara O'Leary Hawk (cum laude), Morgan Pannell

Geneseo: Taylor Heppner

Joy: Tyson Russell

Moline: Kristina Bozickovic (cum laude), MichelleAnn Sanchez (cum laude)

