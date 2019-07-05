Dogs and their people are welcome to the grand opening of Butterworth Dog Park at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at 15th Street and 8th Avenue, Moline. Street parking is limited. Photo opportunities and giveaways will be featured.

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Butterworth Dog Park, Moline. Free.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments