Grant Maloy Smith, an American Roots artist, performs live at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 North Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill, from 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Blending country, bluegrass and folk, his most recent album "Dust Bowl - American Stories" spent 17 weeks on the Billboard charts. Tickets, $15, are available at eventbrite.com. At 1 p.m. Friday, Smith will perform live from the Quad-City Times newsroom as part of the Paper Jams series. Watch it live at facebook.com/qctimes/.

