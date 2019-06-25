Iowa's weekend football recruiting haul now extends well into the future.
In addition to the six prospects who joined the Hawkeyes' 2020 recruiting class following weekend visits and a commitment from one of the state's top 2021 preps, Iowa now has started its 2022 recruiting class.
Aaron Graves, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end who earned all-state honors last fall as a high school freshman while playing for the Southeast Valley high school program in Gowrie, Iowa, became the first member of Iowa's 2022 recruiting class when he verbally committed Tuesday to join the Hawekeye program.
Iowa offered Graves a scholarship after watching him work at a camp Sunday in Iowa City and he wasted no time accepting.
"Iowa is the only place he's ever wanted to play. When they offered, I knew it wouldn't take Aaron long to say 'yes.' It was the only offer he wanted," Southeast Valley coach Mike Swieter said.
"He's a young player with a great future in front of him, a very hard worker who understands there is plenty of room for him to improve."
Retired Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan and current special teams coordinator LeVar Woods have been involved in recruiting Graves, who played both defensive end and left guard for a Southeast Valley team which won its district and reached the quarterfinals of the Iowa Class 2A playoffs last season.
He counted 15 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks among the 67 tackles he recorded while playing at the varsity level as a freshman.
The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association named Graves as a third-team Class 2A all-state selection as an offensive lineman.
