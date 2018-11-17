The balloon Kyle the Car sponsored by the RIA Credit Union makes it's way through the intersection of 3rd and Brady Streets, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
The balloon Kyle the Car sponsored by the RIA Credit Union makes it's way through the intersection of 3rd and Brady Streets, Saturday, November 17, 2018, during the 27th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.