This brewery offers a wide selection of craft brews as well as a close-up view of the Mississippi River. Try flagship beers such as the 483 Pale Ale, West Coast IPA or Roller Dam Red Ale along with seasonal craft brews such as the Vanilla Bean Porter.

Great River, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport, is open from noon to 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, noon to 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more info, visit www.greatriverbrewery.com.

