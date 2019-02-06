The Henry County Emergency Management Office reports on its Facebook page that because floodwaters are over Green River Road in the Colona, Ill., area, the road is closed from the Hennepin Canal to Cleveland Road.
The floodwaters are due to an ice jam, significant rainfall and levee breach in that area of the Green River, according to the Henry County Emergency Management Office.
Drivers should take another route and avoid the area.
