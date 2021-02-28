Greenman leaves quite a legacy in and around Ridgewood basketball circles

WOODHULL — It is heard often in sports when a team is considered to be like a family.
In the case of the Ridgewood boys' basketball squad, a large part of its collective family was lost this past Thursday with the passing of assistant coach Todd Greenman.
The father of three of the Spartans' all-time basketball greats, including senior guard and career scoring leader Ganon Greenman, the 50-year-old Greenman lost a valiant battle with colon cancer just a month after being diagnosed.
"It all happened quicker than we thought. They couldn't do anything about it," said Ridgewood coach Bryan Brooks. "He'd had his gallbladder out a few months ago, and the doctors checked then and didn't detect anything.
"Then, Todd began not feeling well and went to his doctor immediately, and that's when it was discovered."
In addition to being on the bench with Brooks' staff, a group recently joined by Ridge, the oldest of the three Greenman brothers, Todd Greenman had headed the youth program in the district for the past two decades.
"Todd had known all of our boys since youth league, and they'd had a lot of ties with him through the years," Brooks said. "He wanted us to play, to play our season out. When I told the boys (about Greenman's passing), the entire team was very emotional. There were a lot of emotions.
"We asked them to take those emotions and funnel them through basketball. The mental part is huge, and that's what sports are good for. It's a good vent for these kinds of emotions."
Indeed, the Spartans channeled their grief and churning emotions and used them to fuel two of their best performances of the season this past weekend.
On Friday night, Ridgewood traveld to rural Monmouth to take on an undefeated United club that was tied for seventh in the latest Class 1A state rankings. Led by 26 points from Ganon Greenman, with teammates Mitchell Brooks and Lucas Kessinger adding 14 and 11 points, respectively, the Spartans returned home with a 66-58 victory over the Red Storm.
The following evening, Ridgewood met up with Peoria Quest, a club that ended the Spartans' 2019-20 campaign in the 1A Galva Regional semifinals. Greenman went for 32 points and Mitchell Brooks added 19 to spark a 66-62 Spartan victory.
Ganon Greenman now has 1,624 points and counting to lead the Ridgewood all-time scoring chart. Middle brother and Monmouth College junior guard Briar Greenman sits second at 1,506 points and Ridge third with 1,354 points.
"Those were two games we had circled at the beginning of the year as games we had known we needed to win," Coach Brooks stated. "United is a great team and we knew they'd be in the LTC race, and Quest knocked us out of regionals (with a 57-53 setback) in a game we very well could've won.
"Todd was definitely with us for those games, and all of the guys showed a lot of character and did a great job of handling everything. We talked about wins not being as big a deal as finishing the year and being together."
Winners of four in a row, the Spartans (8-3) are still very much in the hunt for a Lincoln Trail Conference championship with a 4-2 league mark. After losing his father, the younger Greenman wanted very much to be around his extended family in the toughest time of his young life.
"Ganon called me at practice Thursday — one of the hardest practices I've had to run, leading up to Friday and one of the hardest games I've ever coached — and he wanted to be there," said an emotional Brooks. "He played those games for his dad."
Indeed, Todd Greenman's greatest legacy includes both his immediate family — his wife Brandy, who is the assistant to AlWood principal/athletic director Ben Rees, as well as his three sons — but to all the student-athletes whose lives he touched in one way or another.
"Todd was a big part of our community," Brooks said. "He touched all of these kids' lives and molded a lot of young boys. That's his legacy."