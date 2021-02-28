Greenman leaves quite a legacy in and around Ridgewood basketball circles

"Todd was definitely with us for those games, and all of the guys showed a lot of character and did a great job of handling everything. We talked about wins not being as big a deal as finishing the year and being together."

Winners of four in a row, the Spartans (8-3) are still very much in the hunt for a Lincoln Trail Conference championship with a 4-2 league mark. After losing his father, the younger Greenman wanted very much to be around his extended family in the toughest time of his young life.

"Ganon called me at practice Thursday — one of the hardest practices I've had to run, leading up to Friday and one of the hardest games I've ever coached — and he wanted to be there," said an emotional Brooks. "He played those games for his dad."

Indeed, Todd Greenman's greatest legacy includes both his immediate family — his wife Brandy, who is the assistant to AlWood principal/athletic director Ben Rees, as well as his three sons — but to all the student-athletes whose lives he touched in one way or another.

"Todd was a big part of our community," Brooks said. "He touched all of these kids' lives and molded a lot of young boys. That's his legacy."

