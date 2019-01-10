See country singer Gretchen Wilson, known for tunes such as "Redneck Woman," perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Rhythm City Casino's event center, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets, $40-$65, are available at rhythmcitycasino.showare.com.

