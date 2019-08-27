Bettendorf

Junior | Offensive/defensive line

The 6-4 and 255-pounder, already with offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota and Nebraska, is in his third year as a starter for the Bulldogs. He'll anchor the offensive and defensive lines.

 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments