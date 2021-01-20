Grizzlies-Blazers called off; Wizards worry about readiness

NBA faces more COVID-19 issues

Washington got back on the practice court Wednesday for the first time in more than a week, and Bradley Beal wonders if the Wizards need more time there before returning to game mode.

The NBA's leading scorer said he believes the short-handed Wizards — who have six players who have tested positive for COVID-19 — may be following " a recipe for injury" if they play Milwaukee as scheduled Friday night, the latest dilemma for a league that has been sternly tested by the effects of the pandemic over the last two weeks.

Also Wednesday, another game — Memphis at Portland — was postponed, the 16th this season that had to be pushed back because of the virus, and the league revealed that 11 more players in the past week have tested positive for COVID-19. The Wizards had eight bodies for their first practice in nine days, and Beal said he and fellow Washington guard Russell Westbrook may enlist the National Basketball Players Association to help ensure the team is in some semblance of game shape before playing again.