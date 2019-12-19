Group backing Iowa's Ernst hit with complaint

An attorney representing both Iowa Values and the Ernst campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Her campaign previously said that it operates independently of Iowa Values and takes campaign finance law seriously.

"The truth is, our campaign is completely separate and independent from any outside organization," spokeswoman Brook Ramlet said earlier this month. "Our campaign always has and always will act in full compliance with and in the spirit of the law."

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The complaint is the third to be filed against Iowa Values following the AP's story. A group called the Campaign for Accountability, which has ties to the Democratic Party, filed a complaint last week along similar lines. Another called American Democracy Legal Fund, which is run by a longtime Democratic operative, previously requested an investigation, as well.

After a recent resignation, however, the FEC currently lacks enough commissioners to legally meet to conduct business, approve investigations or take enforcement action. It's unclear when the Senate may take action to appoint more board members.