A Davenport woman has been charged by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals for allegedly defrauding the Eviction and Foreclosure Pre…
A Davenport teen is facing a 40-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to robbery, burglary and weapons charges in relation to a string of…
Americans For Prosperity's Iowa Chapter, a conservative advocacy group, is organizing the political event to contrast the difference in gas prices across the U.S. on the first day of Joe Biden's presidency to now.
A Davenport woman and an East Moline man face charges in Scott County after a late-night beating Tuesday at a convenience store.
After the July 4 Bettendorf parade in which Democrats say they were harassed, a driver of a Scott County Democrats float and Bettendorf parents met Friday to reconcile.
It's a paint problem.
IOWA CITY — Mason Richman senses a different vibe as the Iowa football team puts in its summer work.
A rundown of preliminary discussions for long-range facility planning from the Davenport Community School District's July 11, 2022 board meeting.
Video shows Wendt furious with utility workers. He denies a physical altercation.
Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred early Sunday morning, Deputy Chief of Police Timothy McCloud said.
