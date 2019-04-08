Circa '21 in downtown Rock Island opens the area premiere of "Grumpy Old Men," the musical based on the 1993 movie starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann-Margret, tells the story of two seniors whose 50-year rivalry faces new challenges when a beautiful woman moves into the neighborhood. Preview performances April 10-11, the show runs April 12-June 1 and is rated PG-13. For showtimes and tickets, $29.26-$55.35, visit circa21.com.
7:15 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 5:15 Sunday, Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, Rock Island. $29.26-$55.35.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.