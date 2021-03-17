Guards top All-Western Big 6 Conference basketball honors

How tough was it to make the Western Big 6 Conference boys basketball all-conference first team?
Two of the league’s leading scorers were relegated to the second-team when the coaches voted for the honor squad earlier this week.
Among the four of the league’s six leading scorers who did earn first-team honors, though, were Brock Harding (Soph., Moline, 17.5 ppg), Eric Price (Sr., Galesburg, 17.2 ppg and a league-best 7.6 rebounds per game), Ryne Schimmel (Sr., Moline, 16.3 ppg) and Jeremiah Talton (Jr., Quincy, who led the league in scoring at 18.4).
The other first-team All-WB6 selection was Rock Island senior floor general Jordan Rice, who trailed only Harding’s 95 assists with 60 helpers of his own.
All five of the selections were guards.
Rock Island junior Amarion Nimmers (17.2 ppg) and United Township junior Darius Rogers (15.5) were relegated to the second team. Joining them were fellow junior Marieon Anderson from Rock Island and seniors Daslah Geadeyan (UTHS) and Nate Ottens (Sterling).
All-Big 6 girls: Geneseo girls basketball coach Scott Hardison was understandably biased when he said Maple Leafs standout Kammie Ludwig would be his choice for Western Big 6 player of the year honors.
While one player is not bestowed with that honor, Ludwig set herself apart this week as she was the only junior tabbed for the All-Big 6 first team in a vote of league coaches.
Ludwig, who led the Maple Leafs to their second consecutive league title with a 20.1 ppg scoring average, was joined on the first team by seniors Bree Borum and Brook Borum of Sterling, Brooklyn Larson from Rock Island and Bralee Trice from Moline.
Geneseo sophomore Annie Wirth was the lone youngster to earn second-team honors. She was joined by seniors Jade Hunter (UTHS), Riley Jenkins and Lauren Livingston of Galesburg, and Quincy’s Emily Wilson.
Bree Borum joined Ludwig as a 20-point-per-game scorer this season, averaging a league-best 22.5 points per outing for the Golden Warriors. Her sister averaged 18.6 ppg, finishing just ahead of Hunter’s 16.7 and Trice’s 15.9 averages.
Brook Borum led the league with a 15.1 rebounding average and Wirth also finished with a double-digit rebounding average of 10.0.
For a complete list of those honored, please see the scoreboard page.