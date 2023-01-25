Guide to the 2023 Lincoln Trail Conference Boys' Basketball Tournament

When and where: Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 4, at Knoxville High School.

Pool A: Mercer County, Abingdon-Avon, Galva. Pool B: Stark County, Wethersfield, West Central. Pool C: ROWVA-Williamsfield, Annawan, Ridgewood. Pool D: Princeville, Knoxville, United.

Thursday's pool play schedule: No. 4 Princeville vs. No. 9 United, 6 p.m.; No. 1 Mercer County vs. No. 12 Galva, 7:30 p.m. (main gym); No. 3 ROWVA-Williamsfield vs. No. 10 Ridgewood, 6 p.m.; No. 2 Stark County vs. No. 11 West Central, 7:30 p.m. (Jensen Gym).

Friday's pool play schedule: No. 8 Abingdon-Avon vs. Galva, 6 p.m.; No. 5 Knoxville vs. United, 7:30 p.m. (main gym); No. 7 Wethersfield vs. West Central, 6 p.m.; No. 6 Annawan vs. Ridgewood, 7:30 p.m. (Jensen Gym).

Saturday's pool play schedule: Princeville vs. Knoxville, 2 p.m.; Mercer County vs. Abingdon-Avon, 3:30 p.m. (main gym); ROWVA-Williamsfield vs. Annawan, 2 p.m.; Stark County vs. Wethersfield, 3:30 p.m. (Jensen Gym).

Tuesday, Jan. 31: G1: Pool B champion vs. Pool C champion, 6 p.m.; G2: Pool A champion vs. Pool D champion, 7:30 p.m. (main gym).

Friday, Feb. 3: G3: Pool B second place vs. Pool C second place, 6 p.m.; G4: Pool A second place vs. Pool D second place, 7:30 p.m. (main gym); G5: Pool B third place vs. Pool D third place, 6 p.m.; G6: Pool A third place vs. Pool D third place (Jensen Gym).

Saturday, Feb. 4 (all games in the Knoxville main gym unless noted otherwise): G7: Loser G5 vs. Loser G2 (11th place), 11 a.m. (Jensen Gym); G8: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6 (9th place), 1:30 p.m. (Jensen Gym); G9: Loser G3 vs. Loser G4 (7th place), noon; G10: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4 (5th place), 1:30 p.m.; G11: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2 (3rd place), 3 p.m.; G12: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 (Championship), 4:30 p.m.

FYI: Tournament host Knoxville comes in as the reigning champion, capturing the crown in its first year as a Lincoln Trail conference member. Stark County and Wethersfield have the most tournament titles at six apiece; the Rebels last won the LTC tournament in 2011 and the Flying Geese -- the inaugural tourney champions in 1999 -- earned their most recent title in 2019.

Annawan comes next with three tourney titles, its most recent coming in 2018, a season in which the Braves finished as IHSA Class 1A state runners-up. Galva has two tournament titles to its credit. Mercer County was the tournament winner in 2010, its first year of existence following the Aledo/Westmer consolidation; on its own, Aledo won the 2007 LTC tournament. Princeville, Ridgewood and ROWVA each have one championship to their credit.