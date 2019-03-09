Seniors Megan Gustafson of Iowa and Bridget Carleton of Iowa State are among 15 college women's basketball players named Saturday to the John R. Wooden Award national ballot.
Placement on the ballot makes both Gustafson, the Big Ten player of the year, and Carleton, the Big 12 player of the year, eligible for both the John R. Wooden Award all-American team and the Wooden Award Trophy presented to the top player in women's college basketball.
Ranking in the top three nationally in eight statistical categories, Gustafson leads the nation in scoring at 27.7 points per game while shooting a nation-leading 70.3 percent from the field. She is third nationally in rebounding with an average of 13.4 per game.
Carleton leads the Big 12 in scoring at 18.8 points per game and averages 8.8 rebounds per game for the Cyclones.
